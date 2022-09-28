Democrats Failing to Distract Voters from their Abortion Extremism

A fetal heartbeat is a "manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."

So said Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, in the latest installment from the Democrat misinformation machine, now working in overdrive after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Faced with a tough midterm election cycle, a rapidly changing legal landscape on abortion presents the perfect opportunity to gin up voters with blatant but scary falsehoods about what the Supreme Court’s decision means for women’s health, and apparently about basic science.

But with the determination of abortion policy suddenly back in the hands of the people, Democrats also need to distract voters from the reality that their positions on abortion are extreme beyond the pale.

It’s not exactly working. And that’s probably because it’s an easy enough form of extremism to suss out.

If the answer to the perfectly reasonable question: ‘What, if any, limits on abortion would you support?’ is either 'none' or obviously uncomfortable hemming and hawing, well then, there isn’t much a candidate can do to hide.

In the case of Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in a press conference, it was at first a neck jerk that screamed ‘help I don’t want to answer this question’ and an actually audible gulp followed by the usual blustering about a woman and her doctor.

For Ohio senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan it was a little more awkward because CNN anchor Dana Bash called his bluff. “It sounds like you’re saying no restrictions,” she retorted, when Ryan tried to skirt answering her question about abortion limits with empty jargon.

Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman didn’t even try to bluff when he answered the question in a debate with a frank, “I don’t believe so.”

And Stacey Abrams fumbled when she said, “I understand that there are those that would feel better if we plucked a date out of the air, but we know that is scientifically unsupportable,” and called any kind of protection “cruel.”

Democrats offered nearly lockstep support for the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have overridden state-level protections for women and the unborn. Going beyond Roe, it would have stripped voters of their right to enact, through their elected representatives, even the most modest and sensible laws regulating abortion – like parental consent laws and state laws barring partial birth abortion.

In a press conference, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, was unflinching. He said, “We support the Women’s Health Protection Act. Read the bill, Republicans, if you’re unclear on our position. We all voted for it. That’s our position.”

Nope, we’re all clear. Democrats support abortion for any reason, on demand, on the taxpayer dollar, up until the moment of birth, and even as birth is underway. That they have made eminently clear.

What’s also clear is that their extremism is completely out of line with voter sentiment on the issue, including with Independents and even with their own voters. According to a recent Harvard Harris poll, only one in ten Americans align with the Democrats' position that abortion should be legal through all nine months of pregnancy. Seventy percent of Independents would protect unborn children after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the limit Mississippi put in place in the Dobbs case. This polling is consistent with what Gallup has found for decades, namely that a very slim percentage of Americans support late-abortion and that opposition to late-term abortion is the “common ground” in our national debate on the issue.

But for some reason, even though Independents overwhelmingly support commonsense protections for women and babies and one in three of voters in their own party self-identify as “pro-life,” Democrats don’t seem particularly interested in heading to the abortion common ground. Or even trying all that hard to hide behind rhetorical fig leaves. Their only play seems to be screaming fire in a movie theatre and actually jeopardizing women’s health with lies about what a post-Roe America means for pregnant women facing real medical emergencies.

But there aren’t enough mirrors or smoke in the world to hide their level of abortion extremism.

Ashley McGuire is a senior fellow with The Catholic Association and the author of Sex Scandal: The Drive to Abolish Male and Female.