Dissent on Abortion? Not Anymore for Democrats – ‘Get in Line or Get Out’

During a visit to the Iowa State Fair recently, Democrat presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told NBC reporter Ali Vitali that he would support a national three-month limit on abortion. The released transcript shows that Kennedy was fully aware of the question being asked and repeated his stance multiple times, even after Vitali expressed her surprise. It was a rare sight of a Democrat candidate going against the extremism of his party’s up-to-birth abortion push.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats were quick to express outrage.

Only a few hours later, Kennedy’s campaign tried to backtrack, issuing an unsigned retraction stating he “misunderstood the question” and his “position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose. He does not support legislation banning abortion.”

As the transcript with Vitali shows and from his previous public statements, Kennedy did not misunderstand the question. This is also not the first time that Kennedy has voiced a similar stance. During a town hall in June, he similarly supported limits on abortion after three months.

What he misunderstood is that Democrats have no tolerance for anyone who dares to go against their extreme abortion agenda of on-demand abortions up to birth.

New York Magazine was furious that he used the word “child”. Democrat strategist and commentator Ameshia Cross stated, “RFK Jr. has never tried to appeal to Democrats or the party’s primary voters. His stance on abortion access runs an affront to not only the Democratic Party but the majority of Americans regardless of partisan stripe.”

Despite what Democrats like Cross want to believe, Kennedy’s initial position fits into many homes across America today, in a way that the party platform does not. A Cygnal poll from this month found that 56% of respondents overall and a plurality of Democrats support a national limit on abortion after 15 weeks, a point when science proves babies in the womb can feel pain.

Sadly, RFK Jr’s campaign ran scared from the Democratic party squeeze and spun into damage control. It was embarrassingly obvious his consultants and the Democratic establishment told RFK Jr. to get in line or get out.

But their intolerance of Democrats who support protections for babies in the womb isn’t a new thing. Back in 2020, when MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Bernie Sanders, “Is there such a thing as a pro-life Democrat?”, Sanders said flat out that abortion is an “absolutely essential” part of Democrat identity.

Today’s Democratic Party tolerates no debate on abortion. Nearly every Democrat leader will bend over backwards to avoid naming any protections they support for babies or their mothers or limits they would place on abortion. Instead of recognizing that Americans deserve clarity on the issue, Democrat pollsters urge Democrat politicians and candidates to avoid discussing milestones that humanize the child in the womb at all costs. They are caving to the louder abortion on demand activist voices.

Kennedy’s campaign attempted a quick apology tour to mop up his statements by showing his unfailing support for unlimited abortion sharing, “He does not support legislation banning abortion.” So no limits or boundaries, at all. Quite the swing from abortion in the first trimester to a one-day turnaround of abortion always for any reason.

Unfortunately, unlimited abortion for any reason, any time is already happening in America in seven states and D.C. These states place the United States on the same level of abortion extremism as only one of seven countries in the world with late-term abortions, including human rights abusers like China and North Korea. Countries that engage in non-emergency brutal dismemberment abortions for any reason.

Kennedy has a growing reputation for being outspoken and willing to confront his party on other topics. But rather than providing clarity on an issue that demands it, his flip-flop on abortion leaves voters to wonder which of the two statements reflects his true beliefs about the child in the womb, and who is really running his show – the candidate, consultants, or the abortion lobby. More than that, his waffling reveals a Democratic Party that is increasingly extreme and intolerant of any dissent, and one which is embracing an abortion on demand up-to-birth stance for any reason paid for by the taxpayer.

Emily V. Osment is vice president of communications for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.