Biden's Abortion Obsession Reveals Lopsided Priorities

As his list of catastrophic failures mount, including an unprecedented border crisis, growing economic disparities, soaring housing costs, debt and inflation, President Biden has chosen as his singular focus the promise to leverage the full force of the government to shove his extreme abortion goals down Americans’ throats.

Actions taken in the last week provide just the latest example of the Biden administration’s lopsided priorities. While the impeachment trial for Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas was casually ignored, Biden’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued its final rule related to enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). While the law was passed with the promise to provide uncontroversial protections for expectant mothers, the EEOC used its discretionary authority to re-interpret the law to foist more abortion on Americans. The final rule contains a provision which mandates that employers must cover leave for pregnant employees seeking abortions. Meanwhile the mandate provides almost zero protections for moral and religious exemptions widely protected in the past. The contrast was stark. While refusing to address the human catastrophe at America’s borders – which even the Washington Post admits has led to 7 in 10 Americans disapproving of Biden on immigration – the president chose instead to prioritize banning employers from acting on their deeply held beliefs, thereby compelling American business owners to be complicit in the monstrous practice of abortion.

Biden’s obsession with abortion has turned into an obsession at all levels of his flailing administration. Since the historic Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the current administration has worked tirelessly to subvert pro-life state laws.

Another recent example includes the Department of Health and Human Services hijacking of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) in order to make it a vehicle for forcing emergency room doctors to perform abortions. This law, originally passed in 1986, requires hospitals to provide “stabilizing” healthcare to patients in emergency situations regardless of their ability to pay. It was intended to protect poor and underinsured patients from being denied life-saving care. It’s notable that EMTALA is one of the rare instances in federal code which refers specifically to an “unborn child” who is to be protected along with his or her mother.

But Biden’s HHS issued purposely distorted guidance on the enforcement of EMTALA requiring emergency medical personnel to perform abortions or risk losing federal funding. This rule, the administration argues, trumps state pro-life protections even though every state which limits abortion already has exceptions to save the life of the mother. The administration is so hellbent on co opting EMTALA to impose their abortion goals, that it will defend its gross overreach at the Supreme Court this week.

Biden, a Catholic, has taken every possible measure - enthusiastically - to mandate abortion-on-demand everywhere possible, trampling over any state that has chosen to limit abortion in any way. The maniacal focus on abortion is both a scandal and a painful reminder of who calls the shots in today’s Democrat party.

One wonders if Biden’s current disastrous polling would look different if he chose to give as much attention to the border, crime, and the plight of families barely surviving our lopsided economy as he does fighting for the ‘right’ to terminate the lives of unborn children. If Biden goes on to lose in November, observers will be right to point out that ignoring the concerns atop every issue poll in favor of abortion may prove his fatal mistake – to say nothing of the children such policies will destroy, together with the moral fabric of the nation.

Biden promised unity and a commitment to our nation’s higher ideals. Yet his obsession with abortion has reduced his presidency to a depressing national crusade rooted in despair about our future. To borrow a phrase from his mentor and predecessor, what the nation needs most this November is hope and change.

Brian Burch is the president of CatholicVote.