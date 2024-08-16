Temu: The Trojan Horse in Your Pocket - A National Security Nightmare Unfolding

America is under attack, and the weapon of choice is disguised as a shopping app on your phone. Temu, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has lured millions of Americans with its promise of unbeatable prices and convenience. But behind the flashy deals lies a dark reality: Temu isn’t just selling you cheap trinkets—it's stealing your data, violating your privacy, and potentially compromising national security. This isn’t the first time we’ve faced such a threat. From Huawei to TikTok, the pattern is clear. The evidence against Temu is damning, and the time for action is now.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has sounded the alarm, filing a bombshell lawsuit that exposes Temu for what it really is: "dangerous malware" and a "data-theft business." This isn't just another shopping app; it's a sophisticated spying tool that gives itself "unrestricted access" to everything on your phone—your messages, your photos, even your fingerprints!

But it gets worse. Temu is led by former Chinese Communist Party officials, making it a direct pipeline of American data straight to Beijing. Under China's draconian laws, Temu is legally obligated to hand over all that juicy information to the Chinese government. This isn't just about stolen selfies or embarrassing text messages—it's about national security. Imagine if sensitive data from millions of Americans, including military personnel or government employees, were to fall into the hands of a foreign adversary. The implications for our national defense and public safety are staggering.

The accusations are staggering:

Temu allegedly installs hidden spyware on your device, monitoring your every digital move.

The app can reportedly override your privacy settings, access your camera, and even read your private messages.

There are serious concerns that Temu products may be made with Uyghur slave labor, violating U.S. laws and contributing to one of the most egregious human rights abuses of our time.

The Chinese government’s brutal crackdown on the Uyghur population in Xinjiang has led to widespread forced labor, and by purchasing from Temu, Americans may unwittingly be supporting this atrocity. The moral and legal consequences of allowing such a company to operate unchecked on American soil are profound.

Temu has already been kicked off app stores once for "nefarious activities." Now it's time to act:

Congress must act immediately to ban Temu’s CCP forward operations in the United States. State governors and attorneys general across the nation should turn pressure into action. Ban Temu from state devices, continue to launch investigations, and use all means at your disposal to protect your citizens' data. Consumers, delete the app now! That $5 gadget isn't worth compromising your family’s personal information and aiding a foreign adversary.

Temu isn't just a harmless shopping app—it's a Trojan horse, designed to infiltrate our phones, our lives, and our nation's security. The Chinese Communist Party is laughing all the way to the data bank while Americans unknowingly hand over their digital lives. Other countries are beginning to recognize and address similar threats, and the United States must take a leadership role in safeguarding its citizens.

It's time to shut down Temu before it's too late. Congress, state leaders, it's time to act. Protect America—ban Temu now.

Brian J. Cavanaugh served on the National Security Council from 2018–2021 as the Senior Director for Resilience under Presidents Trump. He is currently the Senior Vice President of Homeland Security and Technology at American Global Strategies, a firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and NSC Chief of Staff Alex Gray.